Tetra Bio-Pharma to acquire Panag Pharma in cash and stock deal

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) has agreed to acquire cannabinoid-based drug developer Panag Pharma for $12M in cash and stock.

Under the terms of the deal, Tetra will pay $3M in cash plus $9M in Tetra common stock for 100% of Panag. It may also pay up to an additional $15M in cash based on the achievement of regulatory and commercial milestones. Tetra will provide at least $1.2M each year to fund Panag's research for the next 10 years.

If there is a change of control of Tetra within 24 months of the closing of this transaction, Panag Vendors, including two related parties to Tetra, will receive an additional $10M.