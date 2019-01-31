Eldorado to resume mining, heap leaching at Kisladag mine; shares +12%

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +12.2% pre-market after saying it will resume mining and heap leaching at its Kisladag gold mine in Turkey, suspending a previously announced mill project.

EGO says the decision to resume mining and heap leaching follows improved heap leach recoveries and a revised heap leaching plan, resulting in "favorable economics when compared to milling without the risks associated with the construction and financing of a $500M project."

EGO expects mining at Kisladag to resume by the end of Q1 and is forecast to produce 145K-165K oz. this year, contributing nearly 40% to the company's total full-year guidance of 390K-420K oz.

As mining and heap leaching at Kisladag ramps up in 2019, EGO foresees consolidated gold production rising to 520K-550K oz. in 2020 before dropping to 350K-380K oz. in 2021.