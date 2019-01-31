Kimco FY19 FFO guidance midpoint exceeds consensus

Kimco (NYSE:KIM) Q4 FFO per share of 35 cents matches consensus estimate and compares with 38 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees 2019 FFO per share of $1.44-$1.48; compares with $1.45 consensus estimate.

Assumes 2019 same-property net operating income, excluding redevelopments, of 1.5%-2.5%; total combined redevelopment and development investment of $275M-$350M.

Q4 same-property NOI increases 2.6% Y/Y.

Pro-rata occupancy ends quarter at 95.8%, flat vs. Q3-end.

Pro-rata rental leasing spreads increase 7.0% during Q4 with rental rates for new leases up 12.2% and renewals/options up 5.6%.

