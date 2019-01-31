Aptiv up slightly after guidance update
Jan. 31, 2019 8:20 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) trades higher after sales in both the signal & power solutions and advanced safety & UE segments top expectations.
- "We increased the long-term competitiveness of our business model by continuing to reduce overhead costs and reinvest those savings in the development of advanced technologies," says CEO Kevin Clark.
- Looking ahead, the company sees Q1 revenue of $3.4B to $3.5B vs. $3.65B consensus and Q1 EPS of $0.97 to $1.20 vs. $1.23 consensus. For the full year, Aptiv expects revenue of $14.6B to $15.0B vs. $15.0B consensus and EPS of $5.25 to $5.45 vs. $5.39 consensus.
- Shares of Aptiv are up 0.28% in premarket trading to $74.00.
