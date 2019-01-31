Aptiv up slightly after guidance update

Jan. 31, 2019 8:20 AM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)APTVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) trades higher after sales in both the signal & power solutions and advanced safety & UE segments top expectations.
  • "We increased the long-term competitiveness of our business model by continuing to reduce overhead costs and reinvest those savings in the development of advanced technologies," says CEO Kevin Clark.
  • Looking ahead, the company sees Q1 revenue of $3.4B to $3.5B vs. $3.65B consensus and Q1 EPS of $0.97 to $1.20 vs. $1.23 consensus. For the full year, Aptiv expects revenue of $14.6B to $15.0B vs. $15.0B consensus and EPS of $5.25 to $5.45 vs. $5.39 consensus.
  • Shares of Aptiv are up 0.28% in premarket trading to $74.00.
  • Previously: Aptiv beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.