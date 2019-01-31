1-800-Flowers.com raised FY2019 guidance

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports revenue rose 7.7% in Q2, driven by double digit growth in the Company’s 1-800-Flowers and BloomNet businesses.

E-commerce revenue increased 8.2% to $458.82M.

Segment revenues: Consumer Floral: $108.11M (+8%); BloomNet Wire Service: $23.44M (+15%); Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets: $440M (+8.4%).

Gross margin rate down 10 bps to 44.6%.

Operating margin rate expanded 50 bps to 16.6%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: +7% to +8%; Adjusted EBITDA: $80M to $82M; Diluted EPS: $0.44 to $0.46; Free cash flow: $30M to $40M.

FLWS -1.50% premarket.

Previously: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)