Leafbuyer Technologies announces record sales growth

  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCQB:LBUY +1.5%) announced its quarterly sales rose 68% Y/Y in the quarter ending December 31, 2018.
  • According to Arcview Market Research, the legal cannabis industry will see growth from $9.2B in 2017 to roughly $47.3B by 2027 in North America.
  • “This announcement of record-setting growth follows the Company’s major industry moves, including the launch of both the Leafbuyer Wallet and Leafbuyer Loyalty, as well as the acquisition of California-based, order-ahead application Greenlight in the last quarter.” said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer.
