Tractor Supply -3% after guidance disappoints

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is down 2.9% in premarket trading despite reporting record revenue for Q4 off a 5.7% jump in comparable store sales.

Investors may be focused on the full-year guidance that arrived in a bit short of the expectations of analysts. Tractor Supply guides for full-year revenue of $8.31B to $8.46B vs. $8.42B consensus and full-year EPS of $4.60 to $4.75 vs. $4.71 consensus.

Shares of TSCO were up over 10% in the few weeks before the earnings dump.

