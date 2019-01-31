ConocoPhillips +2% as Q4 earnings top estimates, production rises 8%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +1.9% pre-market after beating estimates for both Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by higher production and realized crude oil prices.

COP says it produced 1.31M boe/day excluding Libya during Q4, up 7.7% Y/Y and achieving the high end of company guidance largely due to partner-operated production in the Lower 48 states and resumption of gas exports at the Kebabangan field in Malaysia; total realized price in the quarter was $53/bbl vs. $46.10/bbl a year ago.

COP says FY 2018 underlying production totaled 1.24M boe/day, up 5% Y/Y.

Q1 2019 production is forecast at 1.29M-1.33M boe/day excluding Libya, and expects production to ramp up in H2, with full-year production unchanged from previous guidance of 1.3M-1.35M boe/day.

The company expects full-year capital spending of $6.1B.