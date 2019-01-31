M&A costs hit bottom line at Lancaster Colony
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is on watch after posting a mixed FQ2. Sales were solid, but M&A costs hit the bottom line.
- Retail net sales were up 3.9% to $186M during the quarter, while foodservice net sales increased 16.3% to $163M (organic sales +12% Y/Y).
- Gross profit rose 8.9% to $91M during the quarter and operating income was 9.2% higher to $52M.
- CEO update: "While we incurred some acquisition-related expenses during the quarter in addition to some one-time charges in other areas of our business, we continue to make great progress in positioning our business for future growth. Our core strategic initiatives to grow our base business, pursue and achieve supply chain cost savings and selectively identify good-fitting acquisitions will continue to drive us forward. Beyond our successful lean six sigma program, we have other initiatives underway to reduce input costs such as a new transportation management system we began implementing earlier this month and end-of-line automation projects for our major dressing plants."
