Craig-Hallum steps to Cirrus sidelines
Jan. 31, 2019 8:44 AM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)CRUSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Craig-Hallum downgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from Buy to Hold and lowers the target from $44 to $38 after yesterday's earnings report.
- The firm says lower Apple iPhone volumes this year will be hard to offset even with the content expansion at Samsung and other Android OEMs since Apple accounts for about 83% of Cirrus' revenue.
- Craig-Hallum doesn't think consumers will buy the latest iPhones and will instead wait for the 5G model expected in 2020. Cirrus could see a meaningful content increase with a voice biometrics chip win with a possible incremental $2 per phone.
- CRUS is down 4.6% premarket to $36.69.
- Previously: Cirrus Logic reports Q3 beats, downside guide (Jan. 30)