Audentes advancing gene therapy AT132

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) continues its progress towards the submission of its U.S. marketing application for gene therapy AT132 for X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM).

Following the receipt of minutes from its recent meeting with the FDA, it will continue the enrollment of 3-5 patients in Cohort 2 of the Phase 1/2 ASPIRO study. After it evaluates six-month biopsy results from the first three patients in this group, it will sent an updated data package to the agency to facilitate final agreement on a BLA path.

It will also submit additional information on Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) characterization and validation plans.

Discussions with European regulators have begun. It expects to receive scientific advice from the EMA this quarter to clarify a registration path there.