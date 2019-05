Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF funds

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) - $0.1636. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) - $0.2181. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) - $0.2851. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) - $0.1983. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.18%.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2294. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.44%.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) - $0.1256. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.93%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1246. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.51%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1237. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.53%.

Payable Feb 06; for shareholders of record Feb 04; ex-div Feb 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Jan 29.