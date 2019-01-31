Wynn Resorts +4% on Macau relief; peers follow

Shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are up 4.2% in premarket trading after Q4 results in Macau calmed some investor fears on the region.

Union Gaming's Grant Govertsen notes that mass market results across the Wynn portfolio in Macau remain robust and drove most of the upside relative to expectations. The gaming analyst keeps a Buy rating on Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY) and price target of HKD$25. In Hong Kong trading, Wynn Macau recorded a 6% gain earlier today.

Sector watch: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is up 2.0% in premarket trading, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 1.0% higher. Even with its lower mix of Macau revenue, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is sporting a 1.5% gain in early action.

