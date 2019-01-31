Mastercard +4% on strong Q4, GDV increases 14%

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) jumps 4.6% in premarket trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.55 beats average analyst estimate of $1.52 and increases from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue of $3.8B, up 15% Y/Y, in line with consensus.

Q4 adjusted operating margin 52.3% vs. 51.0% a year ago.

Q4 gross dollar volume or $1.55T increases 14% from $1.42T a year ago.

Q4 switched transactions of 20.1B increases 13% Y/Y and cards rose 5% to 2.52B.

Sees 2019 net revenue growth in low teens, operating expense growth in high end of high single digits, and effective tax rate of 19%-20%.

2019-2021 performance objectives (on a currency-neutral basis, excluding future acquisitions and special items):