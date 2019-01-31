Baker Hughes +5% as Q4 orders hit highest in nearly three years
Jan. 31, 2019 8:58 AM ETBKRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) +4.8% pre-market after Q4 earnings narrowly beat estimates but rose 85% from a year ago, boosted by surging demand for its services.
- Q4 revenue in BHGE's oilfield services business, which accounts for about half of total sales, rose 10% Y/Y to $3.1B.
- BHGE says total orders for the quarter were $6.88B, up 21% from $5.7B a year ago and the largest in nearly three years, a result of higher volume across all product companies, and orders in the oilfield equipment business more than doubled from the prior year to more than $1B.
- BHGE says the recent decline in crude prices "will have an impact on the more transactional markets of the U.S., Canada and Latin America" in H1, while other international markets and offshore activity should remain relatively stable.
- The company says it is "seeing a positive change in the LNG market, with likely project sanctioning accelerating faster than we previously anticipated."