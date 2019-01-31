Analyst surprised on Maxar's DARPA exit
- Analyst Stephanie Price with CIBC expresses surprise at Maxar's (NYSE:MAXR) DARPA program exit that was announced yesterday.
- But Price that notes, due to recent headwinds, the firm expects Maxar to turn its focus from self-funded growth opportunities to optimal capital deployment. Maxar could be looking to end or exit other contracts towards this purpose.
- The firm expects more commentary from Maxar during the Q4 earnings call.
- Price reiterates a Neutral rating and $6 target.
- Maxar is expected to report earnings on February 28. Consensus estimates put revenue at $505.5M and EPS at $0.60.