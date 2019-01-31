Analyst surprised on Maxar's DARPA exit

Jan. 31, 2019 9:03 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)MAXRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Analyst Stephanie Price with CIBC expresses surprise at Maxar's (NYSE:MAXR) DARPA program exit that was announced yesterday.
  • But Price that notes, due to recent headwinds, the firm expects Maxar to turn its focus from self-funded growth opportunities to optimal capital deployment. Maxar could be looking to end or exit other contracts towards this purpose.
  • The firm expects more commentary from Maxar during the Q4 earnings call.
  • Price reiterates a Neutral rating and $6 target.
  • Maxar is expected to report earnings on February 28. Consensus estimates put revenue at $505.5M and EPS at $0.60.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.