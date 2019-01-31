Intel finally names permanent CEO

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) names interim CEO Bob Swan as the permanent CEO after seven months in the role.

Swan had served as Intel's CFO since 2016.

Former Intel head Brian Krzanich resigned last June due to a consensual relationship with an employee. Intel's hiring talks reportedly included some notable tech execs and Swan was said not to be a candidate for the permanent role.

Todd Underwood, vice president of Finance and director of Intel’s Corporate Planning and Reporting, will assume the role of interim CFO.