Marsh & McLennan Q4 beats even with accounting change

Jan. 31, 2019 9:15 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.09 includes 8-cent reduction from impact of accounting standard ASC 606.
  • With or without impact of ASC 606, Q4 adjusted EPS still beats consensus estimate of $1.05.
  • Q4 revenue, excluding ASC 606 impact, would be $3.84B, up from $3.69B a year ago.
  • Risk & Insurance Services revenue fell 2% to $1.93B; on an underlying basis, revenue rose 6%.
  • Consulting revenue rose 4% to $1.81B; rose 3% on underlying basis.
  • Q4 adjusted operating margin, excluding ASC 606, of 18.6%.
  • Previously: Marsh & McLennan beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)
