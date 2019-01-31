Marsh & McLennan Q4 beats even with accounting change
Jan. 31, 2019 9:15 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.09 includes 8-cent reduction from impact of accounting standard ASC 606.
- With or without impact of ASC 606, Q4 adjusted EPS still beats consensus estimate of $1.05.
- Q4 revenue, excluding ASC 606 impact, would be $3.84B, up from $3.69B a year ago.
- Risk & Insurance Services revenue fell 2% to $1.93B; on an underlying basis, revenue rose 6%.
- Consulting revenue rose 4% to $1.81B; rose 3% on underlying basis.
- Q4 adjusted operating margin, excluding ASC 606, of 18.6%.
