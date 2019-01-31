Sherwin-Williams -1% after margins tighten

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) reports sales rose 2.1% to $4.064B in Q4.

Gross margin came in at 41.4% of sales vs. 43.7% a year ago. SG&A expenses fell to 30.5% of sales vs. 33.3% a year ago.

CEO update: "We enter 2019 well-positioned and focused on what we can control. While the current macroeconomic outlook is less than clear, we see significant opportunities for profitable growth throughout the business. In The Americas Group, we will continue to invest in our store model and best-in-class products while executing on share of wallet and new account activation initiatives. In the Consumer Brands Group, we are excited by the exclusive national partnership and shared commitment to growth we have with our largest retail partner, as well as by our strong relationships with other leading retailers."

Looking ahead, the company anticipates Q1 revenue growth of 2% to 6% a wide range that has a midpoint roughly in line with the consensus estimate of $4.12B. Full-year EPS of $20.40 to $21.40 is anticipated vs. $21.39 consensus.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams are down 1.30% premarket to $399.94.

Previously: Sherwin Williams misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Jan. 31)