FB, GE, VLO among premarket gainers

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +56% on Caelum deal with Alexion.

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) +14% as FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its lead molecule, PBT434, for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) +18% as AV-101 stimulates the formation of new brain cells in nonclinical studies.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +14% on resuming mining, heap leaching at Kisladag mine.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +12% on upgrade.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) +13% on Q3 results.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +12% on Q4 results.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) +10% on Q4 results.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +9% .

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +9% on Q4 results.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +8% .

Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) +8% on Q4 results.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) +8% on Q4 results.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) +7% .

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) +7% .

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) +6% on Q4 results.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) +6% on Q4 results.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) +5% .

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +5% on Q4 results.