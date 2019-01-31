FB, GE, VLO among premarket gainers

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) +56% on Caelum deal with Alexion.
Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) +14% as FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for its lead molecule, PBT434, for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) +18% as AV-101 stimulates the formation of new brain cells in nonclinical studies.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +14% on resuming mining, heap leaching at Kisladag mine.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) +12% on upgrade.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) +13% on Q3 results.
YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) +12% on Q4 results.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) +10% on Q4 results.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +9%.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) +9% on Q4 results.
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) +8%.
Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) +8% on Q4 results.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) +8% on Q4 results.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) +7%.
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) +7%.
Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) +6% on Q4 results.
Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) +6% on Q4 results.
AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) +5%.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) +5% on Q4 results.
Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT:SENS) +5%.
