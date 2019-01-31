More on Rexnord's Q3 results

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) reported Q3 revenue growth of 11.1% Y/Y to $485M, reflecting +6% core sales, +7% acquisitions and -2% forex.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 98 bps to 38%.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA increased 11% Y/Y to $103M and margin was flat at 21.3%.

Process control & motion sales $327M (+12% Y/Y); operating margin of 16.3% down by 10 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin was flat at 22.3%.

Water management sales $158M (+10% Y/Y); operating margin of 20.9% up by 90 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA margin 25.6% up by 10 bps .

SG&A expenses increased 8.6% Y/Y to $102.4M.

Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $145.3M, compared to $121.9M a year ago; FCF of $118.8M and net debt leverage ratio decreased to 2.3x.

FY19 Outlook: Core sales in mid-single-digit percentage range; Net income from continuing operations $169M to $171M; Adj. EBITDA $437M to $443M; effective tax rate 25%-26%; and Capex ~2.2% of sales.

