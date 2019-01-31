More on Fair Isaac Q1 results

Fair Isaac (FICO +1.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 12.9% Y/Y to $262.25M, of which Applications revenues were $147.7M (+5% Y/Y); Scores revenues were $85.7M (+25% Y/Y) & Decision Management Software revenues were $28.9M (+22% Y/Y).

Whereas, Transactional and maintenance were $194.2M (+14% Y/Y); Professional services were $40.8M (-5.3% Y/Y) & License were $27.3M (+49.2% Y/Y).

Adj. net income of $43.9M (+13.1% Y/Y) & Adj. EPS of $1.45 (+17.9% Y/Y).

FCF was $42.4M (+71.7% Y/Y).

"We had a great start to our fiscal 2019 and continuing our earnings growth momentum, and are executing our cloud-first strategy.” said Will Lansing, CEO.

Mike Pung has announced that he intends to retire from the company December 31, 2019.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $1.125B; GAAP net income of $168M; GAAP EPS $5.53; Adj. net income $209M; Adj. EPS of $6.88.

