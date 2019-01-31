Brookfield closes its largest private fund ever
Jan. 31, 2019
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) wraps up raising its latest property fund at $15B, its largest private fund to date.
- The Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners III exceeds original target of $10B.
- Brookfield and Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) commit $3.75B to the fund.
- To date, the fund has made 10 investments totaling more than $5B.
- More than 150 limited partners committed to the fund, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, family offices, and investors from Brookfield's new private wealth channel.
