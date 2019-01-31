Magellan Midstream slips after guiding Q1, FY 2019 EPS below consensus

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) -0.4% pre-market after missing Q4 earnings estimates and guiding Q1 and FY 2019 earnings below consensus.

MMP says it generated record distributable cash flow in 2018 despite the volatility in the energy space, driven by continued strong demand for its refined petroleum products and crude oil pipeline and terminal services

MMP expects to increase annual cash distributions by 5% for 2019 and generate distributable cash flow of $1.14B in 2019, resulting in ~1.2x the amount needed to pay cash distributions for 2019.

For Q1, MMP forecasts EPS of $0.90 vs. $0.99 analyst consensus estimate; for the full year, it sees EPS of $3.80 vs. $4.40 consensus.

MMP says it is no longer pursuing a stand-alone project to build a new crude oil pipeline in the Delaware Basin from Wink to Crane, Tex.