NuStar Energy up ~2% in pre-market post Q4 earnings
Jan. 31, 2019 9:31 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)NSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is up 1.86% (pre-market) as it reports Q4 revenues increase 13% Y/Y to $509.3M; however missed on EPS estimates.
- Distributable Cash Flow available to common limited partners was $91M, +119%.
- FY18 unadjusted net income, EPU and EBITDA include $79M gain from the hurricane insurance proceeds, and a non-cash charge of $43M from sale of European operations
- 2018 ended with distribution coverage ratio of 1.42x, better than 1.1x - 1.2x projected in last March; debt coverage ratio stood at 4.05x
- NS says 2018 throughput volumes on Permian Crude System increased ~190% since acquisition of the system in May 2017
- Total refined products and crude oil throughput increased 29.3% to 1.52M barrels per day
- Operating margin improves ~120bps to 17.7%; EBITDA margin declines ~800bps to 24%
