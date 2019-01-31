NuStar Energy up ~2% in pre-market post Q4 earnings

Jan. 31, 2019 9:31 AM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)NSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is up 1.86% (pre-market) as it reports Q4 revenues increase 13% Y/Y to $509.3M; however missed on EPS estimates.
  • Distributable Cash Flow available to common limited partners was $91M, +119%.
  • FY18 unadjusted net income, EPU and EBITDA include $79M gain from the hurricane insurance proceeds, and a non-cash charge of $43M from sale of European operations
  • 2018 ended with distribution coverage ratio of 1.42x, better than 1.1x - 1.2x projected in last March; debt coverage ratio stood at 4.05x
  • NS says 2018 throughput volumes on Permian Crude System increased ~190% since acquisition of the system in May 2017
  • Total refined products and crude oil throughput increased 29.3% to 1.52M barrels per day
  • Operating margin improves ~120bps to 17.7%; EBITDA margin declines ~800bps to 24%
  • Previously: NuStar misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)
