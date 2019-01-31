Tesla -2% with CFO changeover in the spotlight

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opens down 2.3% as the surprise announcement of CFO Deepak Ahuja stepping down unsettles at least some analysts and investors.

Goldman Sachs (Sell rating on TSLA) says the changeover may cause some uncertainty for investors after Tesla knocked out two consecutive quarters of profitability and positive cash flow. "We see potential for a less stable path forward due to a sequential step-down in deliveries, working capital headwinds and convertible debt payment," writes the GS analyst team.

Bernstein (Market Perform) calls the departure a "significant loss" of institutional knowledge and notes new hire Kirkhorn is a first-time public company CFO just six years removed from business school.

Oppenheimer (Outperform, $437 PT) hardly blinks an eye at Ahuja's exit, saying the near-term anxiety will ease after Tesla posts strong financial results.