Conoco ends exclusive talks with Ineos for North Sea fields - Bloomberg
Jan. 31, 2019 9:35 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips (COP +1.7%) has ended exclusive talks with Ineos over a package of North Sea assets valued at as much as $3B and will open up the sale to other bidders, Bloomberg reports.
- COP is engaging with other parties for the oil fields in the U.K., and any sale would take several months to conclude, according to the report, which cites an internal company memo.
- COP last year announced a North Sea-for-Alaska asset swap with BP, including the sale of a 16.5% stake in the Clair Field while retaining a 7.5% interest; the package of North Sea assets now up for sale reportedly includes the remaining Clair stake.