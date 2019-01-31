AVEO Oncology down 46% on delay of Fotivda NDA filing

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO -45.8% ) slumps out of the gate this morning following its announcement that it will not file a U.S. marketing application seeking approval for FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) until it has more mature overall survival (OS) data from its Phase 3 TIVO-3 study.

The company made its decision after the FDA recommended not to file the NDA because preliminary OS results "did not allay its concerns" about the potential negative effect on OS that was cited in the June 2013 complete response letter (CRL).

AVEO plans to present detailed results from TIVO-3 at the ASCO GU Symposium in San Francisco in mid-February.