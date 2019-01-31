Stocks, earnings reports mixed after yesterday's rally

Wall Street is off to a mixed open following yesterday's Fed-driven rally, with the Dow falling as Microsoft and DowDuPont lag but the S&P 500 trading just above the flatline and the Nasdaq outperforming, helped by strong Facebook earnings; Dow -0.5%, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.8%.
Microsoft (-1.8%), DowDuPont (-8.8%) and Visa (-2.6%) all beat their earnings estimates but trade lower on revenue misses and/or cautious commentary, but Facebook (+11.1%) is flying higher after delivering a report that was better than feared.
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4%.
In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows materials (-2.8%), real estate (-0.6%), financials (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.5%) lagging while communication services (+2.5%) surges largely due to the positive response to Facebook's earnings results.
U.S. Treasury prices extend gains, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield lower by 4 bps to 2.66%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 95.30.
WTI crude oil +1.2% to $54.88/bbl.
