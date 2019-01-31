Stocks, earnings reports mixed after yesterday's rally

Wall Street is off to a mixed open following yesterday's Fed-driven rally, with the Dow falling as Microsoft and DowDuPont lag but the S&P 500 trading just above the flatline and the Nasdaq outperforming, helped by strong Facebook earnings; Dow -0.5% , S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Microsoft ( -1.8% ), DowDuPont ( -8.8% ) and Visa ( -2.6% ) all beat their earnings estimates but trade lower on revenue misses and/or cautious commentary, but Facebook ( +11.1% ) is flying higher after delivering a report that was better than feared.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% but France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.4% .

In the U.S., a look at the S&P 500 sectors shows materials ( -2.8% ), real estate ( -0.6% ), financials ( -0.5% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) lagging while communication services ( +2.5% ) surges largely due to the positive response to Facebook's earnings results.

U.S. Treasury prices extend gains, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 5 bps to 2.48% and the 10-year yield lower by 4 bps to 2.66%; the U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 95.30.