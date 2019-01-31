Canada real GDP contracts 0.1% in November

Jan. 31, 2019
  • Canada's real GDP slipped 0.1% in November, as declines in wholesale trade, finance and insurance, manufacturing and construction more than offset gains in 13 of 20 industrial sectors, Statistic Canada says.
  • Partly offsets October's growth of 0.3%.
  • Goods-producing industries fell 0.3%, the third decline in four months; services-producing industries were basically flat.
  • Petroleum and coal products (-2.2%) contributed most to the decline in the manufacturing sector (-0.5%).
  • Oil and gas extraction shrank 1.6% in November with conventional oil & gas extraction contracting 2.2% and non-conventional oil extraction decreasing 0.9%.
  • ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA
