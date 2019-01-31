Prana Bio up 23% on new Orphan Drug status for PBT434

Thinly traded nano cap Prana Biotechnology (PRAN +22.5% ) is up double normal volume on the heels of U.S. Orphan Drug status for top candidate PBT434 for the treatment of multiple system atrophy (MSA), a rare progressive neurological disorder akin to Parkinson's disease that affects the body's involuntary functions such as blood pressure and breathing.

PBT434 belongs to a class of molecules called quinazolinones which block the accumulation and aggregation of a protein called alpha-synuclein which is associated with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia.