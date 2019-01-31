Charter +14% as Internet growth continues to drive gains

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 14.4% and topping four-month highs as continued broadband customer growth offset more video declines and boosted revenue to beat expectations.

Revenues rose 5.9% overall; residential was up 3.9%, commercial up 4.5%. Ad revenue grew 34.1%.

Net income dropped to $296M from $9.6B due to a GAAP tax benefit from reduction in deferred tax liability, from federal tax reform.

Total residential/SMB customer relationships rose by 248,000 vs. the prior year's gain of 209,000. Residential Internet net adds were 289,000, above expectations for 275,000, while video declines (of 36,000) and phone declines (of 83,000) were worse than expected.

Revenue breakout: Video, $4.36B (up 3.4%); Internet, $3.9B (up 7.1%); Voice, $515M (down 12.3%); Small and medium business, $928M (up 3.6%); Enterprise, $647M (up 5.7%); Advertising sales, $562M (up 34.1%); Mobile, $89M (new).

Cash from operations was $3.17B -- down from $3.3B due to smaller working capital benefit and higher cash interest -- and free cash flow came in a little light at $885M.

Principal debt at Dec. 31 was $72B, and credit facilities provided about $2.8B in liquidity in excess of $551M in cash.

Earnings call slides

Previously: Charter Communications misses by $0.15, beats on revenue (Jan. 31 2019)

Press release