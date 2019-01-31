More on CARBO Ceramics Q4 earnings
Jan. 31, 2019
- CARBO Ceramics (CRR -8.3%) reports Q4 sales declines ~18% Y/Y to 49.6M, primarily due to decline in sales of base ceramic and sand products.
- Sales by segment: Technology products: $15.3M (+3.4%); Industrial products:$4.2M (-10.7%); Base ceramic & sand proppants: $22.3M (-35.3%); Oilfield & Industrial Technologies: $41.8M (-22.5%); Environmental Technologies: $7.8M (+21%)
- The company reports adj. EBITDA loss of $8.6M, as compared to loss of $7.1M last year; gross loss expanded from $5.9M to $6.8M; operating loss widens from $17.3M to $18.9M
- The company says, "In the Oilfield sector, E&P operators' focus on free cash flow, coupled with recent oil price volatility, creates a less than certain environment with regard to drilling and completion spend in 2019. Current expectations by some industry analysts are predicting 2019 drilling and completion spend to be down high single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2018. However, we are seeing positive signs internationally that should bode well for our oilfield sector products."
- During the quarter, the Company completed divestiture of Millen, Georgia plant for $23M.
- Cash equivalents and restricted cash balance stood at $83M
