Novus up 15% on advancement of OP0201

Jan. 31, 2019 10:32 AM ETEledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN)ELDNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Novus Therapeutics (NVUS +14.9%) is up on average volume following its updates on clinical trials supporting lead drug OP0201.
  • Phase 1 trials: first dose cohort completed in adult safety and tolerability study (C-002). Screening for second higher dose cohort underway. Initial screening underway in single-dose safety and pharmacodynamics study (C-001). Data from both trials should be available in Q2. Enrollment completed in single-dose safety and preliminary efficacy study (C-004) in adults with acute otitis media (ear infection) with data expected later this quarter.
  • A Phase 2a study, C-006, in infants and children with acute otitis media has been added. Enrollment will commence in the coming weeks with topline results expected in H2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.