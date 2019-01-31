Novus up 15% on advancement of OP0201
Jan. 31, 2019 10:32 AM ETEledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN)ELDNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded nano cap Novus Therapeutics (NVUS +14.9%) is up on average volume following its updates on clinical trials supporting lead drug OP0201.
- Phase 1 trials: first dose cohort completed in adult safety and tolerability study (C-002). Screening for second higher dose cohort underway. Initial screening underway in single-dose safety and pharmacodynamics study (C-001). Data from both trials should be available in Q2. Enrollment completed in single-dose safety and preliminary efficacy study (C-004) in adults with acute otitis media (ear infection) with data expected later this quarter.
- A Phase 2a study, C-006, in infants and children with acute otitis media has been added. Enrollment will commence in the coming weeks with topline results expected in H2.