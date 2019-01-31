Trump to sign order to buy American steel, iron

Pres. Trump today will sign an executive order designed to boost the amount of American steel and iron used in infrastructure projects.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the order directs agency heads to "encourage recipients of new federal financial assistance to use, to the greatest extent practicable, iron and aluminum as well as, steel, cement, and other manufactured products produced in the United States," but the measure does not include enforcement mechanisms or specific purchasing targets.

Potentially relevant tickers include X, AKS, NUE, CMC, STLD, MT, AA, CENX, CSTM, SLX