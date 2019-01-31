Foxconn adds China halt to Wisconsin cut - NAR

Foxconn/Hon Hai (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTCPK:HNHPD) is putting production on hold at two flagship display products in the U.S. and China due to the trade war uncertainty.

The paused projects are worth a combined $20B with $9B coming from pausing production in Guangzhou for six months and $10B from the suspended and scaled back facility in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin news came from Foxconn and set off a political crisis due to the multibillion-dollar tax incentives involved in the project and its high-profile announcement at the White House.

Nikkei Asian Review source add the information about the China production pause.

Foxconn tells NAR the Guangzhou project is on schedule and says, "Further updates will be shared in due course."