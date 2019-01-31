BAML sees McDonald's well positioned to outperform

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating in place on McDonald's (MCD -1.7% ) after factoring in the company's Q4 report and guidance update.

While the firm reels in its FY19 EPS on MCD to $8.20 from $8.35 due to the expectation for smaller refranchising gains and a reduced franchise margin forecast, the long-term outlook is positive.

"We see unit growth ticking up from 1.6% to 2%-2.5% over the next 18 months coupled with continued 4% global comps that should drive 5%-6% EBITDA growth," reads the BAML note.

"We think MCD is well positioned given high sales volumes, strong store level cash flow and reinvestments back into the business that should afford it the opportunity to kill off lower ROI competitors if its franchisees stay aggressive on value."