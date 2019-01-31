Telecom Italia +4.4% as Elliott raises stake to 9.4%

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) has jumped 4.4% on NYSE and has been halted limit up in Milan, in trading after word that hedge fund Elliott Management has raised its stake to 9.4%.

That's the latest ratchet up in a power struggle with top shareholder Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY -1% ) over control of the incumbent Italian telecom.

The 9.4% stake is up from a previously disclosed 8.8%. Vivendi holds just under 24%, but lost control of the board to Elliott last spring.

In its filing, Elliott says there are "several pathways" to enhance shareholder value, including "the separation of its fixed line access network (NetCo) and the evaluation of market consolidation options, as well as the conversion of the saving shares."

Changing the Elliott-led board at this point would be "detrimental to the execution and delivery of the Issuer’s anticipated value creation plans."