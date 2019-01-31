Latin America woes continue for Unilever

Unilever (UN, UL) is down 1% after the slowdown in Latin America continues to drag on the company's bottom line.

"Looking forward we have indicated that we expect growth to be more in the 3 to 4 percent range, which is the lower half of our ongoing guidance and it basically reflects some of the volatility in emerging markets, notably in Latin America," new Unilever CEO Alan Jope tells CNBC.

Unilever execs have also been pointing to cost pressures in areas such as packaging to transport as another reason that it's behind some of the ambitious profit targets laid out.

