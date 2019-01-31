CNX Resources (CNX -5.5% ) expects minimum base of 2019 production volumes of at least 495-515 Bcfe

CNX expects 2019 drilling and completion capital of at least $575M-$625M and ~$175M of capital associated with land, midstream, and water infrastructure; on consolidated basis, the company expects a 2019 capital budget of $1,000M-$1,080M.

For 2019, the company expects 2019 consolidated adjusted EBITDAX of $945M-$985M.

In Q4, CNX sold 136 Bcfe of natural gas,+14% Y/Y, primarily driven by increase in Marcellus volumes; for full year 2018 production was 507 Bcfe, +25% Y/Y.

Average Daily Production increased 14.5% to 1,479.1 MMcfe; consolidated sales price increased 10.4% to $3.09/Mcfe

Operating cash margin improves from 59% to 68%

