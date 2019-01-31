EC probes eight banks on euro-bond trading: Bloomberg

Eight banks are coming under scrutiny by the European Commission in an investigation into traders at the banks who allegedly aimed to distort competition in trading bonds issued by eurozone governments from 2007 to 2012, Bloomberg reports.

The EC didn't name the banks being investigated.

According to a statement, "Traders employed by the banks exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated on trading strategies" mainly through online chatrooms.

The probe is one of three EU open investigations that may result in large fines for banks.

