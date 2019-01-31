Griffon jumps +13% post Q1 results and improved margins
- Griffon (GFF +13.5%) reported Q1 revenue growth of 16.7% Y/Y to $510.52M, with Home & Building Products +19% and Defense Electronics +7%.
- Q1 gross margin improved by 40 bps to 28% and operating margin improved by 250 bps to 5.7%.
- Home & Building Products revenue $439.77M (+18.5% Y/Y), with AMES $216.47M (flat) and CBP $223.29M (+44.8% Y/Y).
- Segment Adj. EBITDA margin: Home & Building Products improved by 116 bps to 11.8% and Defense Electronics improved by 43 bps to 6.7%.
- SG&A expenses increased by 6.7% Y/Y to $113.75M and margin declined by 210 bps to 22.3%.
- Contract backlog was $367M at December 31, 2018.
- Company had cash and equivalents of $81.75M and total debt outstanding of $1,155M, as of December 31, 2018.
- During the quarter company purchased 29,300 shares of common stock under repurchase programs, for $9.91 per share. At December 31, 2018, $58M remained under existing Board authorizations.
