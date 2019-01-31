Post-earnings decline for Brunswick

Jan. 31, 2019 10:39 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is down 2.25% after the company issues profit guidance below the expectations of analysts.
  • The company expects full-year EPS of $4.80 to $5.05 vs. $5.21 consensus. Top-line performance is seen benefiting from a steady global marine market and the ingoing benefits from customer migration to higher horsepower engines and boats with increased technology and content. Operating expenses are anticipated to decline slightly as a percentage of sales basis and operating earnings for the marine business are expected to grow at a high-teens percentage.
