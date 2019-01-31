Enterprise Products on the rise after Q4 results, NGL pipeline conversion

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.6% ) moves higher after reporting mixed Q4 results and announcing a $2B unit buyback program.

EPD says Q4 gross operating margin rose 41% Y/Y to a record $2.1B from $1.5B in the year-ago quarter, led by a record $644M gross operating margin from the crude oil pipelines and services segment.

For 2019, EPD anticipates capital spending of $3.5B-$3.9B, including growth capex of $3.1B-$3.5, and expect to receive $645M of cash contributions from business partners.

EPD says it is readying a natural gas liquids pipeline conversion in the Permian Basin to move 200K bbl/day of crude, with initial service starting in February.

EPD also plans to continue to recommend to its board a $0.0025/unit per quarter increase to its distribution rate, resulting in a 2.3% increase in distributions paid with respect to 2019 to $1.765/unit.