DiamondRock Hospitality Q4 prelim FFO beats consensus

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH +0.5% ) reports preliminary Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 25 cents, exceeding consensus estimate by a penny.

Q4 preliminary revenue at $223.4M, beating consensus of $218.7M.

Q4 revpar growth of 1.9%; for the year, 1.3%.

"We were pleased with 1.3% RevPAR growth in light of an 80 basis point headwind from renovation disruption and an additional 50 basis point headwind from the union strike and Marriott/Starwood integration issues at the Boston Westin," says President and CEO Mark W. Brugger.

Final Q4 and full-year results of operations will be announced on Feb. 25, 2019.

