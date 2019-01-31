Tuesday Morning rallies 18.6% post Q2 results

Jan. 31, 2019 10:54 AM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)TUEMBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tuesday Morning (TUES +18.6%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.4% Y/Y to $338.42M, comparable store sales increased 1.9%.
  • Gross margin increased ~280 bps to 34.5%.
  • Operating income increased 96% Y/Y to $16.3M, net income increased 84% Y/Y to $16M, and adj. EBITDA increased 47%  Y/Y to $24.4M.
  • As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 29.7%, deleveraging ~50 bps.
  • During Q2, 3 stores were relocated, 2 stores were opened, and 1 store was expanded, for an ending store count of 720.
  • The Company ended fiscal 2018 with $6.1M in cash and equivalents; had $5M outstanding under its line of credit with availability on the line of $93.7 million & inventories were $226.9M.
  • Revised 2019 Outlook: Comparable store sales for fiscal 2019 to increase 2-3%; Net Loss ~$8-12M, EBITDA ~$17-21M, expects Adj. EBITDA ~$21-25M, plans to open 10-12 new stores, relocate 15-20 stores, expand 1 store and close 20-25 stores; Net capex ~$12-15M.
  • Previously: Tuesday Morning beats by $0.06, misses on revenue (Jan. 31 2019)
