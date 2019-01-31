Bonanza Creek Energy reports preliminary proved reserves rose 29%
Jan. 31, 2019
- Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI +1.1%) reports preliminary proved reserves of 116.8M boe as of year-end 2018, a 29% Y/Y increase, comprised of 64.4M barrels of oil, 24.9M barrels of NGLs, and 165B cf of natural gas.
- BCEI says Wattenberg sales volumes increased 48% Y/Y to 17.75K boe/day in Q4, within the range of guidance, and anticipates production growth in excess of 30% in 2019 and ~20% in 2020.
- BCEI guides FY 2019 capital spending of $230M-$255M, compared to 2018 capex of $275M, assuming a continuous one-rig development pace.