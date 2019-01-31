Nintendo -4.5% as blowout quarter holds downbeat Switch forecast
Jan. 31, 2019 10:55 AM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is off 4.5% in U.S. trading after a solid quarter boosted by holiday sales of its Switch console also contained heavy cuts to its full-year sales forecast.
- It now expects to sell 17M of the units vs. a previous 20M for the year ending in March.
- The company sold 9.4M Switch consoles for the quarter, helping boost revenues 26% and bringing cumulative unit sales to 32.3M.
- That's led to an entrenched base for heavier software sales than on past Nintendo platforms. For the nine-month period, three Switch titles became "major hits with record sales, which helped invigorate the platform": Super Mario Party (5.3M units), Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! (10M units); and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (12.08M units).
- And despite the cut to console forecasts, it's raised its Switch software forecast to 110M units from a previous 100M.
- Operating profit in the quarter was ¥158.6B (about $1.46B), easily above consensus and its highest in nine years.
- Press release