More on Kirby Q4 results; agrees to acquire marine transportation fleet of Cenac
Jan. 31, 2019 10:59 AM ETKirby Corporation (KEX)KEXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Kirby (KEX +5.1%) reports Q4 sales increased 1.9% Y/Y to $721.5M, driven by higher marine transportation sales, offset by lower distribution segment revenues.
- Sales by segment: Marine transportation: $382.5M (+15.8%); Distribution & Services: $338.9M (-10.3%)
- The company reports narrower operating loss of $19.2M vs. $53M last year; EBITDA was $124.5M.
- Kirby agrees to acquire marine transportation fleet of Cenac Marine Services for ~$244M; Cenac’s fleet consists of 63 30,000-barrel inland tank barges with ~1.9M barrels of capacity, 34 inland towboats, and 2 offshore tugboats
- For FY2019, the company expects earnings guidance of ~$3.25 - $3.75; capital spending to be around $225M - $245M, including the Cenac fleet
- Previously: Kirby beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)