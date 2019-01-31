More on Tuesday Morning's Q2 mixed results

Tuesday Morning (TUES +16.1% ) reports comparable store sales increased 1.9% in Q2, comprised of a 1.1% increase in customer transactions along with a 0.8% increase in average ticket.

Gross margin rate improved 280 bps to 34.5%.

SG$A expense rate +50 bps to 29.7%.

Store count -4 Y/Y at 720.

FY2019 Guidance: Comparable store sales: +2% to +3%; Net loss: ~$8M to $12M; EBITDA: ~$17M to $21M; Adjusted EBITDA: ~$21M to $25M; Net capital expenditure: ~$12M to $15M; New stores: 10 to 12.

